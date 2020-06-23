All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

4045 Blanton Avenue South West

4045 Blanton Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4045 Blanton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This property is completely unique with all of the upgrades from the kitchen to the bathrooms. Neutral color throughout along with large updated kitchen open to the living room. Plenty of natural sunlight! Nice size fenced back yard perfect for your outdoor entertainment. Close to I-285 along with plenty of shopping and dinning choices. This home won't last long and has all of the space and charm you need! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have any available units?
4045 Blanton Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4045 Blanton Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Blanton Avenue South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Blanton Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Blanton Avenue South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Blanton Avenue South West does not have units with air conditioning.
