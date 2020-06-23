4045 Blanton Avenue South West

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This property is completely unique with all of the upgrades from the kitchen to the bathrooms. Neutral color throughout along with large updated kitchen open to the living room. Plenty of natural sunlight! Nice size fenced back yard perfect for your outdoor entertainment. Close to I-285 along with plenty of shopping and dinning choices. This home won't last long and has all of the space and charm you need! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson