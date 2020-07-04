All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest

4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
THIS IS NOT A REGUALR RENTAL!!! MUST MEET REQUIREMENTS!!!

This is a MUST SEE!! This beautifully remodeled 4 Sided Brick 4BR/2BA that is completely move in READY!! The home features beautiful hardwood floors, large living and dining room with large bay windows that overlooks a private front & backyard. 2 Huge decks that perfect for entertaining, new HVAC Systems, this is the perfect home that's super close to the city, minutes from I-20, Hwy 258 to 75!!

PLEASE CALL NIKOLE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND UNDERSTANDING ON HOW THIS PROGRAM WORKS!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have any available units?
4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have?
Some of 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Wisteria Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

