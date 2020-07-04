400 W Peachtree St NW 3008

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym pool

BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA WITH SPECTACULAR CITY VIEWS - Beautiful modern condo with FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS that showcase spectacular city views! Home has amazing PRIVATE BALCONY! All stainless steel appliances! In-Unit washer/dryer. Carpeted bedroom. Hardwoods in living area. GREAT LOCATION! Steps to downtown with easy access to MARTA train connecting you to Midtown, Buckhead, and more within minutes! TWELVE Centennial Park Luxury Condominium Building features a Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Business Center, Restaurant On-Site, and 24/7 concierge.



*Home is currently vacant and unfurnished* Landlord requires minimum credit score of 640, minimum monthly income of 3X one month's rent, and clean rental/criminal/credit history. For more information, please make application online at www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5075187)