All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
400 W Peachtree St NW 3008
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:10 AM

400 W Peachtree St NW 3008

400 W Peachtree St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Centennial Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA WITH SPECTACULAR CITY VIEWS - Beautiful modern condo with FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS that showcase spectacular city views! Home has amazing PRIVATE BALCONY! All stainless steel appliances! In-Unit washer/dryer. Carpeted bedroom. Hardwoods in living area. GREAT LOCATION! Steps to downtown with easy access to MARTA train connecting you to Midtown, Buckhead, and more within minutes! TWELVE Centennial Park Luxury Condominium Building features a Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Business Center, Restaurant On-Site, and 24/7 concierge.

*Home is currently vacant and unfurnished* Landlord requires minimum credit score of 640, minimum monthly income of 3X one month's rent, and clean rental/criminal/credit history. For more information, please make application online at www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have any available units?
400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have?
Some of 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 pet-friendly?
No, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 offer parking?
No, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 does not offer parking.
Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have a pool?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 has a pool.
Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have accessible units?
No, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 W Peachtree St NW 3008 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus