40 Peachtree Valley Road North East

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartments in Atlanta! See what our residents say about us! "The maintenance team worked very quickly and did a great job. Thank you for your help." "I would like to thank your maintenance man. He has done his work in a professional way and his manner is very polite." -S. Alghasham "I appreciate the fast service." -J. Martin Quaint Atlanta neighborhood meets luxury urban apartments. You'll know you've arrived at someplace special when you live at Allure at Brookwood. Our emphasis is on "home," and what a fabulous home it is. Each apartment is loaded with thoughtful details and high-end finishes, not to mention a top-notch amenities package that's sure to impress your friends. Our Brookwood location is equally as perfect, putting you right in the middle of Buckhead's high-end shopping and Midtown's exciting nightlife. You'll enjoy the kind of privacy in this neighborhood that most urban residents only dream about! Great Atlanta apartments, great customer service and the ameniti