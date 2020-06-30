All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

40 Peachtree Valley Road North East

40 Peachtree Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

40 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartments in Atlanta! See what our residents say about us! "The maintenance team worked very quickly and did a great job. Thank you for your help." "I would like to thank your maintenance man. He has done his work in a professional way and his manner is very polite." -S. Alghasham "I appreciate the fast service." -J. Martin Quaint Atlanta neighborhood meets luxury urban apartments. You'll know you've arrived at someplace special when you live at Allure at Brookwood. Our emphasis is on "home," and what a fabulous home it is. Each apartment is loaded with thoughtful details and high-end finishes, not to mention a top-notch amenities package that's sure to impress your friends. Our Brookwood location is equally as perfect, putting you right in the middle of Buckhead's high-end shopping and Midtown's exciting nightlife. You'll enjoy the kind of privacy in this neighborhood that most urban residents only dream about! Great Atlanta apartments, great customer service and the ameniti

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have any available units?
40 Peachtree Valley Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
40 Peachtree Valley Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East is pet friendly.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East offer parking?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not offer parking.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have a pool?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not have a pool.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have accessible units?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Peachtree Valley Road North East does not have units with air conditioning.

