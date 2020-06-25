3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gated New 2018 Townhome , Luxury Open Floor Plan , Hardwood Floors on Main , Family Room with a Lot of Windows with Bright Natural Light , Beautiful Gallery Kitchen with Granite Counter Top , 42" Cabinets , Stainless Appliances , Kitchen View to Family Room , Private Fenced Backyard , Master Bath Featuring Dual Vanities , Tile Flooring , and Separated Shower , 2 Car Garages , Walk to Shopping Center, 5 Minutes to Airport . Rent Includes Water , Electricity Only and No Gas for the Home . Must See !