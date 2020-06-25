All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way

3957 Princeton Lakes Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Princeton Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3957 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated New 2018 Townhome , Luxury Open Floor Plan , Hardwood Floors on Main , Family Room with a Lot of Windows with Bright Natural Light , Beautiful Gallery Kitchen with Granite Counter Top , 42" Cabinets , Stainless Appliances , Kitchen View to Family Room , Private Fenced Backyard , Master Bath Featuring Dual Vanities , Tile Flooring , and Separated Shower , 2 Car Garages , Walk to Shopping Center, 5 Minutes to Airport . Rent Includes Water , Electricity Only and No Gas for the Home . Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have any available units?
3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have?
Some of 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way currently offering any rent specials?
3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way pet-friendly?
No, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way offer parking?
Yes, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way offers parking.
Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have a pool?
No, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way does not have a pool.
Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have accessible units?
No, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus