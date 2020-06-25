3957 PRINCETON LAKES Way

Amenities
Gated New 2018 Townhome , Luxury Open Floor Plan , Hardwood Floors on Main , Family Room with a Lot of Windows with Bright Natural Light , Beautiful Gallery Kitchen with Granite Counter Top , 42" Cabinets , Stainless Appliances , Kitchen View to Family Room , Private Fenced Backyard , Master Bath Featuring Dual Vanities , Tile Flooring , and Separated Shower , 2 Car Garages , Walk to Shopping Center, 5 Minutes to Airport . Rent Includes Water , Electricity Only and No Gas for the Home . Must See !