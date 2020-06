Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Buckhead Townhome in a great location with walk-ability to many shops, restaurants & Chastain Park! This brick, corner unit boasts lovely hardwood floors, a spacious updated kitchen, a fireplace to keep warm this winter & has an additional bonus room behind the garage that could be used as a home office, gym or 4th bedroom. Quick access to both I-285 & 400.