383 Redland Road NW

**Available November 5, 2019**! Furnished, turn-key, short-term rental. Walking distance to Beltline and Bobby Jones Golf Course and 15 restaurants including Starbucks. 3-month minimum rental, then month-to-month. $3,500 plus utilities. Newly renovated, adorable, charming, clean, fresh, and new! Plus in one of the most coveted South Buckhead (SOBU) neighborhoods in Atlanta. 20 minutes door-to-door to airport. Convenient to Buckhead, Midtown Westside, and Virginia Highland. Email agent for inquiries.