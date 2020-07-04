All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 383 16th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
383 16th Street NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

383 16th Street NW

383 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Atlantic Station
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

383 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Amazing Atlantic Station Townhouse. Minutes from Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead. Ideal to entertain for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Live, work, and play in your own backyard. Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome, end unit features exquisite city views,hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The Gourmet style Kitchen features GE Monogram stainless steel appliances,granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The Owner's suite features California closets,jacuzzi garden tub,separate spa style shower, granite countertops,tile flooring. City Views and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 16th Street NW have any available units?
383 16th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 16th Street NW have?
Some of 383 16th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 16th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
383 16th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 16th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 383 16th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 383 16th Street NW offer parking?
No, 383 16th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 383 16th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 16th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 16th Street NW have a pool?
No, 383 16th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 383 16th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 383 16th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 383 16th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 16th Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus