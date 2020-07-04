383 16th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Amazing Atlantic Station Townhouse. Minutes from Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead. Ideal to entertain for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Live, work, and play in your own backyard. Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome, end unit features exquisite city views,hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The Gourmet style Kitchen features GE Monogram stainless steel appliances,granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The Owner's suite features California closets,jacuzzi garden tub,separate spa style shower, granite countertops,tile flooring. City Views and more!!