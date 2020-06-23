All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3825 MAYS Court SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3825 MAYS Court SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 MAYS Court SW

3825 Mays Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3825 Mays Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
This ranch home is complete with new paint, new carpet, new kitchen tile, and updated lighting. You will appreciate the three spacious bedrooms in the home and the large family room. Third bedroom is a garage area converted. This rental home is move in ready and available to immediate leasing. Agent is spouse of the owner. Utilities not included in the rent of property. This home is less than a mile from shopping and restaurants. Section 8 Vouchers not accepted at this time. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 MAYS Court SW have any available units?
3825 MAYS Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 MAYS Court SW have?
Some of 3825 MAYS Court SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 MAYS Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
3825 MAYS Court SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 MAYS Court SW pet-friendly?
No, 3825 MAYS Court SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3825 MAYS Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 3825 MAYS Court SW does offer parking.
Does 3825 MAYS Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 MAYS Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 MAYS Court SW have a pool?
No, 3825 MAYS Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 3825 MAYS Court SW have accessible units?
No, 3825 MAYS Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 MAYS Court SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 MAYS Court SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus