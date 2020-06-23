3825 MAYS Court SW

Amenities

This ranch home is complete with new paint, new carpet, new kitchen tile, and updated lighting. You will appreciate the three spacious bedrooms in the home and the large family room. Third bedroom is a garage area converted. This rental home is move in ready and available to immediate leasing. Agent is spouse of the owner. Utilities not included in the rent of property. This home is less than a mile from shopping and restaurants. Section 8 Vouchers not accepted at this time. No Pets Allowed.