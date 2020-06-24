All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:19 PM

381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast

381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Stunning Bungalow in historic Garden Hills.Amazing master w/ vaulted ceilings & skylights, walk in closet w/ custom organizers, & sitting area. Luxurious master bath w/ huge Jacuzzi tub, plus separate glass-door shower w/ mosaic tile that makes it feel like a spa. Full finished basement w/ 2 BR and Ba plus a bonus area. All hardwood flooring, even the basement! Large two-car garage w/ plenty of storage. Heart of Buckhead, walk to Shops of Buckhead.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 4000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have any available units?
381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus