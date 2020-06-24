381 Peachtree Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Stunning Bungalow in historic Garden Hills.Amazing master w/ vaulted ceilings & skylights, walk in closet w/ custom organizers, & sitting area. Luxurious master bath w/ huge Jacuzzi tub, plus separate glass-door shower w/ mosaic tile that makes it feel like a spa. Full finished basement w/ 2 BR and Ba plus a bonus area. All hardwood flooring, even the basement! Large two-car garage w/ plenty of storage. Heart of Buckhead, walk to Shops of Buckhead.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1940



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 4000

