Atlanta, GA
3804 MLK JR DR SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3804 MLK JR DR SW

3804 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

3804 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Old Gordon

Amenities

Crystal Townhomes - Property Id: 189770

Crystal Townhomes offers you a wide variety of two and three-bedroom townhomes that are designed to enhance your lifestyle. Newly renovated units include vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. We feature excellent amenities including a spectacular business center, a newly renovated laundry facility. Our Atlanta Townhomes feature an excellent location near highway I-20 and I-285, making your daily commute easier than ever. Conveniently located fifteen minutes from Atlanta International Airport and many other employers. Contact us today for more information.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Availability 24 Hours
Basketball Court
BBQ/Picnic Area
Business Center
Playground
Public Transportation
Recycling
Air Conditioner
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Hardwood Floors
High Ceilings
Large Closets
Patio/Balcony
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wheelchair Access
Your new home awaits :) !!!!!!
Property Id 189770

(RLNE5395776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have any available units?
3804 MLK JR DR SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have?
Some of 3804 MLK JR DR SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 MLK JR DR SW currently offering any rent specials?
3804 MLK JR DR SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 MLK JR DR SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 MLK JR DR SW is pet friendly.
Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW offer parking?
No, 3804 MLK JR DR SW does not offer parking.
Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 MLK JR DR SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have a pool?
No, 3804 MLK JR DR SW does not have a pool.
Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have accessible units?
Yes, 3804 MLK JR DR SW has accessible units.
Does 3804 MLK JR DR SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 MLK JR DR SW has units with dishwashers.

