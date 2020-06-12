All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 38 Delmont Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
38 Delmont Drive NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

38 Delmont Drive NE

38 Delmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

38 Delmont Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Historic 4 bed/2.5 bath brick home in a prized location! Minutes from Lenox mall, Buckhead, parks, museums, dining, & more! Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast area, & double oven. Screened-in porch perfect for enjoying morning coffee or a good book! Second level w/ 4 spacious bedrooms. Home boasts refinished original hardwoods throughout! Ample amount of parking behind the home! Available May 21st! *Home is currently occupied. Due to COVID-19, please view the virtual tour before scheduling a showing*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Delmont Drive NE have any available units?
38 Delmont Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Delmont Drive NE have?
Some of 38 Delmont Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Delmont Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
38 Delmont Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Delmont Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 38 Delmont Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 38 Delmont Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 38 Delmont Drive NE offers parking.
Does 38 Delmont Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Delmont Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Delmont Drive NE have a pool?
No, 38 Delmont Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 38 Delmont Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 38 Delmont Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Delmont Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Delmont Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus