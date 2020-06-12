38 Delmont Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Historic 4 bed/2.5 bath brick home in a prized location! Minutes from Lenox mall, Buckhead, parks, museums, dining, & more! Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast area, & double oven. Screened-in porch perfect for enjoying morning coffee or a good book! Second level w/ 4 spacious bedrooms. Home boasts refinished original hardwoods throughout! Ample amount of parking behind the home! Available May 21st! *Home is currently occupied. Due to COVID-19, please view the virtual tour before scheduling a showing*