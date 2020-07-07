All apartments in Atlanta
379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest

379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home near Wilson Mill Park. Recently updated with new flooring and interior painting. This home is complete with a spacious kitchen and an attached single car garage. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have any available units?
379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

