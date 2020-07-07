379 Wilson Mill Road Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home near Wilson Mill Park. Recently updated with new flooring and interior painting. This home is complete with a spacious kitchen and an attached single car garage. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:



HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.