Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Chastain Park - Very high in demand location. This 4 BR, 3 BA Ranch home is a must see. Redwood Vertical siding exterior, Vaulted Stone & Wood Carport, All Hardwoods & Tile in the BA. One of a kind Master Bath. Slate Floors in the Foyer & Dining Room. Huge Deck on the rear of the house that runs the entire length of the Home. Minimum 2 year Lease with security deposit and first month rent up front. No sign in the yard.