Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

3777 Peachtree Rd

3777 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
key fob access
(Property #18) Welcome home to this resort-style, amenity rich, gated community in the heart of Brookhaven. Perfect location in the back of the neighborhood - top floor corner condo is nestled in the treetops with perfect views of a tranquil tree lined street. No street noise, no pool noise, no train noise. 10 foot ceilings, upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances, all new hardwood floors, new hot water tank, keyless entry, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Two parking spaces. Call for more info, recorded message (property #18).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
3777 Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 3777 Peachtree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3777 Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd offers parking.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd has a pool.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 3777 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.

