3777 Peachtree Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

(Property #18) Welcome home to this resort-style, amenity rich, gated community in the heart of Brookhaven. Perfect location in the back of the neighborhood - top floor corner condo is nestled in the treetops with perfect views of a tranquil tree lined street. No street noise, no pool noise, no train noise. 10 foot ceilings, upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances, all new hardwood floors, new hot water tank, keyless entry, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Two parking spaces. Call for more info, recorded message (property #18).