Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:31 PM

3776 Leesburg Court Southwest

3776 Leesburg Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3776 Leesburg Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Month FREE if lease by 01/27/20 - redeemable in 1st full month!

Beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom/2 bath home featuring beautiful front, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefï¿½??s kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

Schedule today at www.goalproperties. com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have any available units?
3776 Leesburg Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have?
Some of 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3776 Leesburg Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest offers parking.
Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3776 Leesburg Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

