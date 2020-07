Amenities

Beautifully renovated top duplex just off Peachtree Rd in Buckhead. Unit feature 9ft ceilings, New Kitchen, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS BOTH WITH MASTER BATHS. Private spacious laundry inside unit. Stainless steel appliances, with a long list of other upgrades. Units are identical in layout with a perfect roommate floor plan. Fantastically located just steps away from Brookhaven Marta station, Phipps Plaza, and some of the best restaurants in the city!