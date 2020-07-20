3675 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 21

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

French Quarter style Buckhead Condo - Sought after desirable Buckhead/Brookhaven condominium in a secured and gated community. At the center of this unique property is a lushly landscaped French Quarter style courtyard lit by flickering gas lanterns. This prime location is within a short distance of Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall for upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment suitable for an active lifestyle. This beautifully maintained two-bedroom condominium home is perfect for that renter looking for a Buckhead lifestyle in an intimate, quiet condominium community.Two assigned covered parking spaces, washer/dryer included.



(RLNE4986011)