Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3675 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 21

3675 Peachtree Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3675 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
French Quarter style Buckhead Condo - Sought after desirable Buckhead/Brookhaven condominium in a secured and gated community. At the center of this unique property is a lushly landscaped French Quarter style courtyard lit by flickering gas lanterns. This prime location is within a short distance of Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall for upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment suitable for an active lifestyle. This beautifully maintained two-bedroom condominium home is perfect for that renter looking for a Buckhead lifestyle in an intimate, quiet condominium community.Two assigned covered parking spaces, washer/dryer included.

(RLNE4986011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

