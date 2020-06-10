3669 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities
Charming studio condo in highly sought after Peachtree Orleans Community. You can't beat this Buckhead location! Minutes to Phipps, Lenox and MARTA. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Condo features open floor plan, abundance of natural light, large closets, and updated kitchen (flooring, cabinets, appliances). New lighting throughout. Quiet, gated community with swimming pool, pet area & storage unit on-premises! This is a spacious, second-level studio w/ assigned parking just outside the front door. Schedule your showing before it's gone! Rental discount with 2-yr lease.