3669 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming studio condo in highly sought after Peachtree Orleans Community. You can't beat this Buckhead location! Minutes to Phipps, Lenox and MARTA. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Condo features open floor plan, abundance of natural light, large closets, and updated kitchen (flooring, cabinets, appliances). New lighting throughout. Quiet, gated community with swimming pool, pet area & storage unit on-premises! This is a spacious, second-level studio w/ assigned parking just outside the front door. Schedule your showing before it's gone! Rental discount with 2-yr lease.