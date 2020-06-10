All apartments in Atlanta
3669 Peachtree Road NE
3669 Peachtree Road NE

3669 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3669 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming studio condo in highly sought after Peachtree Orleans Community. You can't beat this Buckhead location! Minutes to Phipps, Lenox and MARTA. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Condo features open floor plan, abundance of natural light, large closets, and updated kitchen (flooring, cabinets, appliances). New lighting throughout. Quiet, gated community with swimming pool, pet area & storage unit on-premises! This is a spacious, second-level studio w/ assigned parking just outside the front door. Schedule your showing before it's gone! Rental discount with 2-yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3669 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3669 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3669 Peachtree Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3669 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Peachtree Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3669 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3669 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3669 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
