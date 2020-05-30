All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW

3667 Bunker Hill Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3667 Bunker Hill Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 beds 1 bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1212863

This home is a GEM. Move-in ready in the sought after Cascade area. Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors through-out the house, freshly painted and move-in ready. This home is minutes away from the Airport, downtown and shopping.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement (1200 OR 90% of 1 month's rent)

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5470512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have any available units?
3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3667 Bunker Hill Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus