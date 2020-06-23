3660 Peachtree Rd NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the heart of North Buckhead in this mid-century condo. Easy walking distance from Lenox and Phipps. Lots of shopping and entertainment right at your door. Easy access to GA-400. This updated condo, ideal for roommates, features new kitchen with granite countertops & tiled backsplash. Spacious living room and separate dining room are ideal for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout with tiled kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features private bath. 1 assigned parking space just steps away the from back door, with additional parking for guests. Access to pool and patio area. Washer/dryer provided. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. 30 lb weight limit. No section 8.