Atlanta, GA
3660 Peachtree Rd NE
3660 Peachtree Rd NE

3660 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the heart of North Buckhead in this mid-century condo. Easy walking distance from Lenox and Phipps. Lots of shopping and entertainment right at your door. Easy access to GA-400. This updated condo, ideal for roommates, features new kitchen with granite countertops & tiled backsplash. Spacious living room and separate dining room are ideal for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout with tiled kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features private bath. 1 assigned parking space just steps away the from back door, with additional parking for guests. Access to pool and patio area. Washer/dryer provided. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. 30 lb weight limit. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have any available units?
3660 Peachtree Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have?
Some of 3660 Peachtree Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Peachtree Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE offers parking.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have a pool?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE has a pool.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
