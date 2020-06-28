All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3655 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

3655 Peachtree Road NE

3655 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3655 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
LOCATION is everything... 3655 is a Very private BUCKHEAD 13 condo building, the penthouse on the top floor has a beautiful open concept with a private terrace the length of the building. This 3 bed 3 bath has multi windows throughout and wide doors that open to the terrace to create the ultimate indoor, outdoor entertaining experience. This penthouse offers privacy and sound proof doors when inside. This condo boasts of all this and it's one block north of Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square Mall, Publix, Target and LA Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3655 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3655 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
No, 3655 Peachtree Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 Peachtree Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3655 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3655 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
