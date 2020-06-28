3655 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

LOCATION is everything... 3655 is a Very private BUCKHEAD 13 condo building, the penthouse on the top floor has a beautiful open concept with a private terrace the length of the building. This 3 bed 3 bath has multi windows throughout and wide doors that open to the terrace to create the ultimate indoor, outdoor entertaining experience. This penthouse offers privacy and sound proof doors when inside. This condo boasts of all this and it's one block north of Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square Mall, Publix, Target and LA Fitness.