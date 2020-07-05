3640 Crosby Dr NW.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A beautiful one level home located at 3640 Crosby Drive NW, Atlanta GA 30331. It has 3 Bedrooms and 1 full Bathrooms. Year build - 1959, total square foot 1250 approx. 2 car slab parking. Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher neat and clean property available immediately. New Storage is in backyard for your extra stuff. Super close I-285 and I-20, close to Downtown and Bus stop within 650 ft. Assigned schools are Towns Elementary, Harper-Archer and Douglass High School. Pets are not allowed.

Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawncare.