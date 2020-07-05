All apartments in Atlanta
3640 Crosby Dr NW.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:30 AM

3640 Crosby Dr NW

3640 Crosby Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Crosby Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful one level home located at 3640 Crosby Drive NW, Atlanta GA 30331. It has 3 Bedrooms and 1 full Bathrooms. Year build - 1959, total square foot 1250 approx. 2 car slab parking. Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher neat and clean property available immediately. New Storage is in backyard for your extra stuff. Super close I-285 and I-20, close to Downtown and Bus stop within 650 ft. Assigned schools are Towns Elementary, Harper-Archer and Douglass High School. Pets are not allowed.
Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have any available units?
3640 Crosby Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have?
Some of 3640 Crosby Dr NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Crosby Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Crosby Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Crosby Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Crosby Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Crosby Dr NW offers parking.
Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Crosby Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3640 Crosby Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3640 Crosby Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Crosby Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Crosby Dr NW has units with dishwashers.

