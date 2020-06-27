All apartments in Atlanta
3636 Habersham Road NW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

3636 Habersham Road NW

3636 Habersham Road Northwest · (678) 384-6281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3636 Habersham Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated corner unit in gated community. Entry foyer leads to the kitchen with Granite countertops & breakfast bar, stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, electric stove, dishwasher), disposal, recessed and under cabinet lighting. Laundry closet with washer & dryer included. Dining room with trey ceiling and access to the patio and storage/utility closet. Living room has ceiling fan & gas log fireplace. Spare bedroom has carpet and ceiling fan. Hall bath has single vanity, Granite counter, tile floors and walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have any available units?
3636 Habersham Road NW has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Habersham Road NW have?
Some of 3636 Habersham Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Habersham Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Habersham Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Habersham Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW offer parking?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Habersham Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have a pool?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Habersham Road NW has units with dishwashers.
