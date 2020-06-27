3636 Habersham Road NW

Amenities

Renovated corner unit in gated community. Entry foyer leads to the kitchen with Granite countertops & breakfast bar, stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, electric stove, dishwasher), disposal, recessed and under cabinet lighting. Laundry closet with washer & dryer included. Dining room with trey ceiling and access to the patio and storage/utility closet. Living room has ceiling fan & gas log fireplace. Spare bedroom has carpet and ceiling fan. Hall bath has single vanity, Granite counter, tile floors and walk-in shower.