3626 Tuxedo Road NW

Amenities
Lovely home with generous living spaces and nice details located on the best part of Tuxedo Rd! Not furnished, available ASAP to rent July 1 through November 1, 2019 only. Spotlessly clean and in excellent condition. A large great room with 2 fireplaces. Sunny library lined with rich wood shelving & ceiling. Front & rear foyers, sunroom with wall of windows overlooking the private yard & beautiful greenery. Master on main, sep baths, very large closet& dressing room. 3 car gar & plenty of guest parking.