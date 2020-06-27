All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3626 Tuxedo Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3626 Tuxedo Road NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

3626 Tuxedo Road NW

3626 Tuxedo Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3626 Tuxedo Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Lovely home with generous living spaces and nice details located on the best part of Tuxedo Rd! Not furnished, available ASAP to rent July 1 through November 1, 2019 only. Spotlessly clean and in excellent condition. A large great room with 2 fireplaces. Sunny library lined with rich wood shelving & ceiling. Front & rear foyers, sunroom with wall of windows overlooking the private yard & beautiful greenery. Master on main, sep baths, very large closet& dressing room. 3 car gar & plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have any available units?
3626 Tuxedo Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have?
Some of 3626 Tuxedo Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Tuxedo Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Tuxedo Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Tuxedo Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW offers parking.
Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have a pool?
No, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Tuxedo Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Tuxedo Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus