3626 Tuxedo Road NW

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace guest parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Lovely home with generous living spaces and nice details located on the best part of Tuxedo Rd! Not furnished, available ASAP to rent July 1 through November 1, 2019 only. Spotlessly clean and in excellent condition. A large great room with 2 fireplaces. Sunny library lined with rich wood shelving & ceiling. Front & rear foyers, sunroom with wall of windows overlooking the private yard & beautiful greenery. Master on main, sep baths, very large closet& dressing room. 3 car gar & plenty of guest parking.