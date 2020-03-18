3610 Tinsley Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Princeton Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing single family in a hot area! Price is perfect for the amount of space. Close to Camp Creek Market giving you quick access to shops and dining. Easy access to 285 allows for an easy ride to the city. Great community and access to all of the community activities. Landlord provides maintenance for property with a home warranty service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have any available units?
3610 Tinsley Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have?
Some of 3610 Tinsley Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Tinsley Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Tinsley Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.