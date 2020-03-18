All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:35 AM

3610 Tinsley Way SW

3610 Tinsley Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Tinsley Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing single family in a hot area! Price is perfect for the amount of space. Close to Camp Creek Market giving you quick access to shops and dining. Easy access to 285 allows for an easy ride to the city. Great community and access to all of the community activities. Landlord provides maintenance for property with a home warranty service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have any available units?
3610 Tinsley Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have?
Some of 3610 Tinsley Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Tinsley Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Tinsley Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Tinsley Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Tinsley Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Tinsley Way SW offers parking.
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Tinsley Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have a pool?
No, 3610 Tinsley Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have accessible units?
No, 3610 Tinsley Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Tinsley Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Tinsley Way SW has units with dishwashers.
