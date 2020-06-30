All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

355 Leland Terrace NE

355 Leland Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

355 Leland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/244278b02f ---- Beautiful Renovated Craftsman in wonderful Kirkwood location. Short walk to Decatur Square and loads of great restaurants. Visit https://www.atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information and schedule a showing. Features Include: Hardwood Floors Separate Living & Dining Room High Ceilings Over-sized Bedrooms Beautiful Renovated Baths Gorgeous Chef&rsquo;s Kitchen Stainless Appliances Large Deck Private fenced yard Beautiful Yard with LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED Washer/Dryer Included Small pets allowed- Under 30 pounds Pet Fee: $250 Non-refundable Security Deposit equal to one month's rent This property can ONLY be leased by Atlanta Property Management Group; please make sure your application and lease are through Atlanta Property Management Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Leland Terrace NE have any available units?
355 Leland Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Leland Terrace NE have?
Some of 355 Leland Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Leland Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
355 Leland Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Leland Terrace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Leland Terrace NE is pet friendly.
Does 355 Leland Terrace NE offer parking?
No, 355 Leland Terrace NE does not offer parking.
Does 355 Leland Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Leland Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Leland Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 355 Leland Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 355 Leland Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 355 Leland Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Leland Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Leland Terrace NE does not have units with dishwashers.

