355 Leland Terrace NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/244278b02f ---- Beautiful Renovated Craftsman in wonderful Kirkwood location. Short walk to Decatur Square and loads of great restaurants. Visit https://www.atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information and schedule a showing. Features Include: Hardwood Floors Separate Living & Dining Room High Ceilings Over-sized Bedrooms Beautiful Renovated Baths Gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen Stainless Appliances Large Deck Private fenced yard Beautiful Yard with LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED Washer/Dryer Included Small pets allowed- Under 30 pounds Pet Fee: $250 Non-refundable Security Deposit equal to one month's rent This property can ONLY be leased by Atlanta Property Management Group; please make sure your application and lease are through Atlanta Property Management Group.