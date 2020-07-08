All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3533 Highwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3533 Highwood
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

3533 Highwood

3533 Highwood Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3533 Highwood Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY!!! with $10,000 down and $1,300/month. Must have proof of funds to be shown. 4-sided brick ranch over finished basement on cul-de-sac lot. Appraised for $270,000. Gorgeous renovation with new white cabinets, granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, new appliances & breakfast bar. New paint & carpet throughout. Bathrooms with beautiful tile, new vanities & fixtures. Finished lower level perfect for entertaining or a teen/in-law suit with full bath, living area, bar & fireplace. Spacious deck off the kitchen. Convenient to I-285 and Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Highwood have any available units?
3533 Highwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Highwood have?
Some of 3533 Highwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Highwood currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Highwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Highwood pet-friendly?
No, 3533 Highwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3533 Highwood offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Highwood offers parking.
Does 3533 Highwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Highwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Highwood have a pool?
No, 3533 Highwood does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Highwood have accessible units?
No, 3533 Highwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Highwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Highwood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus