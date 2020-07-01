All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
351 Sawtell Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

351 Sawtell Ave

351 Sawtell Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

351 Sawtell Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Uncovered Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.334.7195

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Sawtell Ave have any available units?
351 Sawtell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Sawtell Ave have?
Some of 351 Sawtell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Sawtell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 Sawtell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Sawtell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 Sawtell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 351 Sawtell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 351 Sawtell Ave offers parking.
Does 351 Sawtell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Sawtell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Sawtell Ave have a pool?
No, 351 Sawtell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 Sawtell Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 Sawtell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Sawtell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Sawtell Ave has units with dishwashers.

