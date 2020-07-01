351 Sawtell Ave

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!
* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Uncovered Parking
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.
Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.334.7195
QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult
(RLNE5532240)