35 Overby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Located in sought after Chatsworth Neighborhood and in the award winning Morris Brandon Elementary District. Situated in a cul-de-sac this two story traditional home is open and bright and has a walk out back yard with pool. High ceilings on main with hardwood floors. Large gracious sized rooms, wonderful finished terrace level with loads of storage space. Home owners made many architectural updates after purchasing home. This home has fabulous sun filled spaces and offers incredible privacy.