Atlanta, GA
35 Overby Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:44 PM

35 Overby Lane

35 Overby Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

35 Overby Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Brandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in sought after Chatsworth Neighborhood and in the award winning Morris Brandon Elementary District. Situated in a cul-de-sac this two story traditional home is open and bright and has a walk out back yard with pool. High ceilings on main with hardwood floors. Large gracious sized rooms, wonderful finished terrace level with loads of storage space. Home owners made many architectural updates after purchasing home. This home has fabulous sun filled spaces and offers incredible privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Overby Lane have any available units?
35 Overby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Overby Lane have?
Some of 35 Overby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Overby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35 Overby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Overby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35 Overby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 35 Overby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35 Overby Lane offers parking.
Does 35 Overby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Overby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Overby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35 Overby Lane has a pool.
Does 35 Overby Lane have accessible units?
No, 35 Overby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Overby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Overby Lane has units with dishwashers.

