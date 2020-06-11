All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3496 Mount Gilead Road SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3496 Mount Gilead Road SW

3496 Mount Gilead Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3496 Mount Gilead Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Introducing 3496 Mount Gilead Road. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. Hardwood Floors throughout.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have any available units?
3496 Mount Gilead Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have?
Some of 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Mount Gilead Road SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW offer parking?
No, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have a pool?
No, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3496 Mount Gilead Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus