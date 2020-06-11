3496 Mount Gilead Road SW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Introducing 3496 Mount Gilead Road. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. Hardwood Floors throughout.



Application Requirements:



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application.