346 8TH Street NE

Amenities
Piedmont Park & the Beltline are just a short walk from this beautifully updated & spacious 2BR/1BA lower unit in a restored 1920 duplex. Big living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, butler's pantry, indoor utility room with high end front loading washer/dryer. 2 large bedrooms plus a beautifully restored bathroom with updated fixtures, master bedroom has 2 walk in closets! Pretty refinished REAL wood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, OFF STREET PARKING, basement storage. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance included in rent. No Pets, no smoking.