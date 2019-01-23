All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 346 8TH Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
346 8TH Street NE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

346 8TH Street NE

346 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

346 8th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Piedmont Park & the Beltline are just a short walk from this beautifully updated & spacious 2BR/1BA lower unit in a restored 1920 duplex. Big living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, butler's pantry, indoor utility room with high end front loading washer/dryer. 2 large bedrooms plus a beautifully restored bathroom with updated fixtures, master bedroom has 2 walk in closets! Pretty refinished REAL wood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, OFF STREET PARKING, basement storage. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance included in rent. No Pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 8TH Street NE have any available units?
346 8TH Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 8TH Street NE have?
Some of 346 8TH Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 8TH Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
346 8TH Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 8TH Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 346 8TH Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 346 8TH Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 346 8TH Street NE offers parking.
Does 346 8TH Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 8TH Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 8TH Street NE have a pool?
No, 346 8TH Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 346 8TH Street NE have accessible units?
No, 346 8TH Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 346 8TH Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 8TH Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus