Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

AUTHENTIC PIONEER LOFT IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA. YOU HAVE THE CITY OF ATLANTA AT YOUR DOORSTEPS. THIS 2 STORY UNIT HAS THE CHARACTER OF EXPOSED BRICKS, SUNLIGHT, INDUSTRIAL CHARM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. VERY CLOSE TO GA AQUARIUM, GA STATE, CNN AND DOWNTOWN ATTRACTIONS. THIS LOFT IS MINUTES TO WESTSIDE PROVISIONS DISTRICT, THE TICK TOCK THE THE HISTORIC DISTRICT.