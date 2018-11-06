340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Be pampered and at rest. Comfort, Style and Convenience await you.



Uniquely offering a fully furnished rental to include all furniture, linens and dishware.



All utilities are included in rental amount up to $200.00 allowance per month. Resident responsible for overage.



Regular Cleaning Service is available upon request at an additional charge. Perfect for In-Town Living!



Images provided are current and of the actual rental space available.



Corporate leases welcome.

Insurance and Deposit Required

Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair. Beautiful contemporary renovations are sure to impress!



Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline! The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!



The living spaces are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste.



This contemporary, well designed home offers high-end finishes

- Stainless Steel Appliance Package

- 2'' Cordless Faux Wood Blinds

- All New Windows, Flooring, Fixtures, and Cabinetry



With premium-upgraded interior designs, this home is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.



Morehouse College 1.6

Georgia State University 3.8

Downtown Atlanta 4



Your Home Awaits!

CALL or TEXT for availability TODAY Hannah 470-512-1847 or Renee 678-409-0965