340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:35 PM

340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B

340 Hopkins Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

340 Hopkins Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be pampered and at rest. Comfort, Style and Convenience await you.

Uniquely offering a fully furnished rental to include all furniture, linens and dishware.

All utilities are included in rental amount up to $200.00 allowance per month. Resident responsible for overage.

Regular Cleaning Service is available upon request at an additional charge. Perfect for In-Town Living!

Images provided are current and of the actual rental space available.

Corporate leases welcome.
Insurance and Deposit Required
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair. Beautiful contemporary renovations are sure to impress!

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline! The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!

The living spaces are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste.

This contemporary, well designed home offers high-end finishes
- Stainless Steel Appliance Package
- 2'' Cordless Faux Wood Blinds
- All New Windows, Flooring, Fixtures, and Cabinetry

With premium-upgraded interior designs, this home is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4

Your Home Awaits!
CALL or TEXT for availability TODAY Hannah 470-512-1847 or Renee 678-409-0965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have any available units?
340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B currently offering any rent specials?
340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B pet-friendly?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B offer parking?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not offer parking.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have a pool?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not have a pool.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have accessible units?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Hopkins Street Southwest - B does not have units with air conditioning.

