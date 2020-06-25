All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A

3376 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
24hr concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
valet service
Furnished, brand new Residence! Live on top of the iconic building designed by famed architect A.M. Stern. ONLY 1-2 HOMES PER FLOOR! Features a Francois & Co Scagliola limestone fireplace with 11ft ceilings, wet bar, spectacular kitchen and baths with Carrara marble and Quartzite throughout. Enormous balconies all come standard w/ built-in gas fireplaces & large gas grills! 24hr room service, award-winning two-story spa, 24 hr concierge, valet, security. Homeowners have their own private entrance, dedicated concierge, elevators & parking. Pics are of actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have any available units?
3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have?
Some of 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A currently offering any rent specials?
3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A pet-friendly?
No, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A offer parking?
Yes, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A offers parking.
Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have a pool?
No, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A does not have a pool.
Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have accessible units?
No, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3376 Peachtree Road NE Unit # 33A has units with dishwashers.
