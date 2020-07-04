3360 Mathieson Drive NE

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in the quiet neighborhood of Buckhead Forest. Home is 1 block from Lenox Square and a multitude of restaurants. Perfect for tenants that do not want condo/apt living but want to be close to everything. The home has 2 trad b/r with a 3rd large room that was a den that tenants have used as a mbed. Wood floors throughout. Home features a carport w/ 220 volt hook up for electric car, a paved patio in the back overlooking a large wooded area/creek at the side of the house. Internet, Cable TV and Trash are included in rent.