All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3360 Mathieson Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3360 Mathieson Drive NE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:24 AM

3360 Mathieson Drive NE

3360 Mathieson Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3360 Mathieson Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in the quiet neighborhood of Buckhead Forest. Home is 1 block from Lenox Square and a multitude of restaurants. Perfect for tenants that do not want condo/apt living but want to be close to everything. The home has 2 trad b/r with a 3rd large room that was a den that tenants have used as a mbed. Wood floors throughout. Home features a carport w/ 220 volt hook up for electric car, a paved patio in the back overlooking a large wooded area/creek at the side of the house. Internet, Cable TV and Trash are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have any available units?
3360 Mathieson Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have?
Some of 3360 Mathieson Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Mathieson Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Mathieson Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Mathieson Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Mathieson Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 Mathieson Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus