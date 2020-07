3334 Peachtree Road NE 112

Amenities

ONE OF A KIND 3 BEDROOM CONDO AT MERIDIAN BUCKHEAD.OFFERING A LIVE,WORK,PLAY LIFESTYLE AND IS ZONED FOR SARAH SMITH ELEMENTARY. SPACIOUSFLOORPLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING IN ENTRY,LIVING AND DINING ROOM,CARPET INBEDROOMS,OPEN KITCHEN CONCEPT W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCESSEPARATE LAUNDRY IN HALLWAY. OVERSIZE MASTER SUITE SEPARATE FROM OTHERBEDROOMS FOR PRIVACY, SPACIOUS BATHROOMS WITH DOUBLE VANITIES AND SOAKINGTUBS.THIS UNIT COMES WITH 2 COVERED,ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES AND A LARGESTORAGE UNIT. AMENITIES INCLUDE 24/7 CONCIERGE,POOL, CLUBROOM,FITNESS,SQUASH