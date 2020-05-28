3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810

Amenities

Why rent an apartment when you can rent a luxury condo in a small boutique building? One BEDROOM + DEN luxury condo in the heart of Buckhead Village. Spacious OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, 10ft FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. Kitchen features SUBZERO refrigerator, WOLF GAS STOVE with CONVECTION OVEN, Bosch dishwasher, drawer microwave, SOFT CLOSE drawers, beautiful stone countertops and sleek cabinets. CUSTOM CLOSETS in Master bedroom. Master bath with SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. Nearby you will find Restaurants, Movie theaters, high-end retail shops at Phipps Plaza & Lenox Square. Easy access to MARTA for travel to airport, games, mid-town and downtown. Building amenities include CONCIERGE, *VALET PARKING from 10am-10pm* , Fitness center, CLUBROOM, media rm, GUEST SUITES & massage room. Easy access to GA400.