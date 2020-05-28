All apartments in Atlanta
3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810

3325 Piedmont Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
North Buckhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
concierge
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
guest suite
media room
valet service
Why rent an apartment when you can rent a luxury condo in a small boutique building? One BEDROOM + DEN luxury condo in the heart of Buckhead Village. Spacious OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, 10ft FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. Kitchen features SUBZERO refrigerator, WOLF GAS STOVE with CONVECTION OVEN, Bosch dishwasher, drawer microwave, SOFT CLOSE drawers, beautiful stone countertops and sleek cabinets. CUSTOM CLOSETS in Master bedroom. Master bath with SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. Nearby you will find Restaurants, Movie theaters, high-end retail shops at Phipps Plaza & Lenox Square. Easy access to MARTA for travel to airport, games, mid-town and downtown. Building amenities include CONCIERGE, *VALET PARKING from 10am-10pm* , Fitness center, CLUBROOM, media rm, GUEST SUITES & massage room. Easy access to GA400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have any available units?
3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have?
Some of 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 offers parking.
Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have a pool?
No, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have accessible units?
No, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Piedmont Road NE 1810 has units with dishwashers.

