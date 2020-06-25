All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

3308 Ferncliff Place NE

3308 Ferncliff Place Northeast
Location

3308 Ferncliff Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

Property will be ready for showings until May 12, 19 Executive, Intown rental on a quiet street. Great location walking distance to Lenox mall and Phipps Plaza and Public Transportation. Convenient to 85 and 400. High ceilings, exquisite finishes in living ans dining rooms. Two story foyer opens into a wonderful great room with fireplace and breakfast area with French doors that open to large level backyard perfect for family activities! Finished hardwood floors. Wide staircase that leads to enormous master suite with exceptional closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have any available units?
3308 Ferncliff Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have?
Some of 3308 Ferncliff Place NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Ferncliff Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Ferncliff Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Ferncliff Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE offers parking.
Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have a pool?
No, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Ferncliff Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Ferncliff Place NE has units with dishwashers.
