3308 Ferncliff Place NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Property will be ready for showings until May 12, 19 Executive, Intown rental on a quiet street. Great location walking distance to Lenox mall and Phipps Plaza and Public Transportation. Convenient to 85 and 400. High ceilings, exquisite finishes in living ans dining rooms. Two story foyer opens into a wonderful great room with fireplace and breakfast area with French doors that open to large level backyard perfect for family activities! Finished hardwood floors. Wide staircase that leads to enormous master suite with exceptional closet space.