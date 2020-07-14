3302 Ferncliff Ct

Amenities

three stories with a bedroom with full bath on lower level. Luxury style with beautiful molding everywhere, tray ceilings in two bedrooms, and upgraded bath & kitchen accessories. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and all have own full bath and walk-in closets. New gated, beautifully landscaped community center of Buckhead. 5-min walk to MARTA, Lenox Square Mall; 15-min. walk to Phipps Plaza, AMC, Publix, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, etc. Located in the center of the community with easy access to mail box. Sarah Smith School District.