Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

3302 Ferncliff Ct

3302 Ferncliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Ferncliff Court, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
three stories with a bedroom with full bath on lower level. Luxury style with beautiful molding everywhere, tray ceilings in two bedrooms, and upgraded bath & kitchen accessories. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and all have own full bath and walk-in closets. New gated, beautifully landscaped community center of Buckhead. 5-min walk to MARTA, Lenox Square Mall; 15-min. walk to Phipps Plaza, AMC, Publix, Target, LA Fitness, restaurants, etc. Located in the center of the community with easy access to mail box. Sarah Smith School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have any available units?
3302 Ferncliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have?
Some of 3302 Ferncliff Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Ferncliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Ferncliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Ferncliff Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Ferncliff Ct offers parking.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have a pool?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 3302 Ferncliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Ferncliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Ferncliff Ct has units with dishwashers.
