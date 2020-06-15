330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath in Midtown just one block from Piedmont Park. 2nd floor walk up. New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy and private kitchen with window for natural light.Tiled porch, spacious bedrooms, tiled bath. 2 off street parking spaces.

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath in Midtown just one block from Piedmont Park. 2nd floor walk up. New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy and private kitchen with window for natural light.Tiled porch, spacious bedrooms, tiled bath. 2 off street parking spaces.