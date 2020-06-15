All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8

330 9th St NE · (678) 439-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

330 9th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath in Midtown just one block from Piedmont Park. 2nd floor walk up. New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy and private kitchen with window for natural light.Tiled porch, spacious bedrooms, tiled bath. 2 off street parking spaces.
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath in Midtown just one block from Piedmont Park. 2nd floor walk up. New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy and private kitchen with window for natural light.Tiled porch, spacious bedrooms, tiled bath. 2 off street parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have any available units?
330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have?
Some of 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 330 9th Street Northeast - 8, Unit 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity