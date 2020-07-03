All apartments in Atlanta
324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A

324 Brooks Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

324 Brooks Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Traditional RANCH Duplex (Unit A) with 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom near Marta, interstate, mins from the belt line, famous slutty vegan restaurant and much more. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history.  Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have any available units?
324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 SW Brooks Ave Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

