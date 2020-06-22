323 Ard Place Northwest

Amenities
REDUCED!! ****Available Now ***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13-MONTH LEASE. Gorgeous 3BR 1BA 3-sided brick ranch home with carport features hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy one level living for easy entertaining and relaxing, an eat-in kitchen with a pretty dining room. Convenient Location to all! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
.
County: Fulton
Subdivision: Fairburn Heights
Sq. Footage: 1050
Year Built: 1961
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fain
Middle School: Bunche
High School: Mays
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.