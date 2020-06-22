323 Ard Place Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

REDUCED!! ****Available Now ***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13-MONTH LEASE. Gorgeous 3BR 1BA 3-sided brick ranch home with carport features hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy one level living for easy entertaining and relaxing, an eat-in kitchen with a pretty dining room. Convenient Location to all! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

County: Fulton

Subdivision: Fairburn Heights

Sq. Footage: 1050

Year Built: 1961



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Fain

Middle School: Bunche

High School: Mays



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.