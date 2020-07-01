3215 Kingsdale Dr SW

Amenities

Historic Cascade Area Gem! - Property Id: 179280



Large formal living & dining areas, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, comfortable family room with brick fireplace & built-in book shelves, spacious master suite with his & hers closets, plus generously sized secondary bedrooms. climate controlled sunroom, wooded & private backyard.



*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*



YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT

**Sorry no housing vouchers at this time.**

**Small non aggressive breeds of dogs allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee.**

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-No criminal convictions within last 4 years.

-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.(combined if a couple)



For application details or showings:

Call Greg at 706-386-5189

The5MinuteRealtor@Gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179280

