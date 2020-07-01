All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3215 Kingsdale Dr SW

3215 Kingsdale Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Kingsdale Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Magnum Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Cascade Area Gem! - Property Id: 179280

Large formal living & dining areas, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, comfortable family room with brick fireplace & built-in book shelves, spacious master suite with his & hers closets, plus generously sized secondary bedrooms. climate controlled sunroom, wooded & private backyard.

*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*

YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT
**Sorry no housing vouchers at this time.**
**Small non aggressive breeds of dogs allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee.**
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-No criminal convictions within last 4 years.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.(combined if a couple)

For application details or showings:
Call Greg at 706-386-5189
The5MinuteRealtor@Gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179280
Property Id 179280

(RLNE5489545)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have any available units?
3215 Kingsdale Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have?
Some of 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Kingsdale Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Kingsdale Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.

