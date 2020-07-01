3215 Kingsdale Dr SW

Amenities
Historic Cascade Area Gem! - Property Id: 179280
Large formal living & dining areas, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, comfortable family room with brick fireplace & built-in book shelves, spacious master suite with his & hers closets, plus generously sized secondary bedrooms. climate controlled sunroom, wooded & private backyard.
*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*
YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT
**Sorry no housing vouchers at this time.**
**Small non aggressive breeds of dogs allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee.**
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-No criminal convictions within last 4 years.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.(combined if a couple)
For application details or showings:
Call Greg at 706-386-5189
The5MinuteRealtor@Gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179280
