Fabulous city view from this 2-story single family home, which has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! New paint, carpeting and gas stove; Lovely hardwood floors on main level; Open-concept floor plan; Dining room with fireplace; French doors off den to deck-great for entertaining; Two rocking chair porches, one off the master bedroom; 2 parking spaces off alley; Walk to Marta, shopping and restaurants.