32 Edwin Place NW

Amenities
Welcome to your well maintained, four bedroom, furnished home just a few minutes to downtown Atlanta, Atlantic Station, Top Golf, shopping and nice restaurants! Home is equipped with washer & dryer, key less entry and spacious for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen with view to fenced backyard and family room with fireplace. All furnished bedrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has beautiful stone tile, Jacuzzi tub and double vanity sinks.