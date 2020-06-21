32 Edwin Place NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your well maintained, four bedroom, furnished home just a few minutes to downtown Atlanta, Atlantic Station, Top Golf, shopping and nice restaurants! Home is equipped with washer & dryer, key less entry and spacious for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen with view to fenced backyard and family room with fireplace. All furnished bedrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has beautiful stone tile, Jacuzzi tub and double vanity sinks.