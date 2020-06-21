All apartments in Atlanta
32 Edwin Place NW
32 Edwin Place NW

32 Edwin Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

32 Edwin Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your well maintained, four bedroom, furnished home just a few minutes to downtown Atlanta, Atlantic Station, Top Golf, shopping and nice restaurants! Home is equipped with washer & dryer, key less entry and spacious for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen with view to fenced backyard and family room with fireplace. All furnished bedrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has beautiful stone tile, Jacuzzi tub and double vanity sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Edwin Place NW have any available units?
32 Edwin Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Edwin Place NW have?
Some of 32 Edwin Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Edwin Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
32 Edwin Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Edwin Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 32 Edwin Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 32 Edwin Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 32 Edwin Place NW offers parking.
Does 32 Edwin Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Edwin Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Edwin Place NW have a pool?
No, 32 Edwin Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 32 Edwin Place NW have accessible units?
No, 32 Edwin Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Edwin Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Edwin Place NW has units with dishwashers.
