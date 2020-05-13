All apartments in Atlanta
3180 Mathieson Drive NE
3180 Mathieson Drive NE

3180 Mathieson Drive Northeast · (770) 241-3524
Location

3180 Mathieson Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
Furnished 2BR/2BA in the heart of Buckhead in sought after Mathieson Exchange Loft bldg. Open plan with granite and stainless kitchen, exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout. Plenty of natural light through the wall of palladium windows. Master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with separate tub/shower. Private patio. Assigned covered parking. Amenities include secure access bldg, pool, fitness ctr, 24hr concierge, roof top deck and clubhouse. Walking distance to shops and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have any available units?
3180 Mathieson Drive NE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have?
Some of 3180 Mathieson Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Mathieson Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Mathieson Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Mathieson Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE has a pool.
Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Mathieson Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Mathieson Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
