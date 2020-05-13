3180 Mathieson Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool

Furnished 2BR/2BA in the heart of Buckhead in sought after Mathieson Exchange Loft bldg. Open plan with granite and stainless kitchen, exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout. Plenty of natural light through the wall of palladium windows. Master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with separate tub/shower. Private patio. Assigned covered parking. Amenities include secure access bldg, pool, fitness ctr, 24hr concierge, roof top deck and clubhouse. Walking distance to shops and restaurants