318 Sydney Street SE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

318 Sydney Street SE

318 Sydney Street Southeast · (404) 414-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Sydney Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stained glass, fireplaces, huge backyard and deck...charming Grant Park bungalow! Located across from Grant Park Cooperative Preschool, this Grant Park home has it all! Period details such as gleaming hardwood floors, stained glass, fireplaces combine with a gourmet kitchen and modern bathrooms. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or expansive back deck. Rover will love the huge fenced yard! Washer & Dryer. Walk to the Atlanta Zoo, Cyclorama, Oakland Cemetary and all the shops and restaurants in Grant Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Sydney Street SE have any available units?
318 Sydney Street SE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Sydney Street SE have?
Some of 318 Sydney Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Sydney Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
318 Sydney Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Sydney Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 318 Sydney Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 318 Sydney Street SE offer parking?
No, 318 Sydney Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 318 Sydney Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Sydney Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Sydney Street SE have a pool?
No, 318 Sydney Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 318 Sydney Street SE have accessible units?
No, 318 Sydney Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Sydney Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Sydney Street SE has units with dishwashers.
