318 Sydney Street SE

Amenities
Stained glass, fireplaces, huge backyard and deck...charming Grant Park bungalow! Located across from Grant Park Cooperative Preschool, this Grant Park home has it all! Period details such as gleaming hardwood floors, stained glass, fireplaces combine with a gourmet kitchen and modern bathrooms. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or expansive back deck. Rover will love the huge fenced yard! Washer & Dryer. Walk to the Atlanta Zoo, Cyclorama, Oakland Cemetary and all the shops and restaurants in Grant Park.