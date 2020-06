Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

MUSET SEE!!! Live, Work, & Come Play at the Twelve Atlantic Station - Atlanta's Own "City Within The City"!! FULLY FURNISHED!! Just bring your suitcase and that's it!! Breathtaken unobstructed 180 degree city views w/resort style amenities and wonderful 24 hour concierge. Unit has entry foyer, Large open living/kitchen with defined dining, Upgraded hardwoods throughout. Private balcony Bedroom boast custom his and her closets and private guest bath. WON'T LAST!!!