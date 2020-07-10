All apartments in Atlanta
3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest

3158 Esplanade Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

3158 Esplanade Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxurious tri-level open floor plan brick home on unfinished basement in a well established quiet neighborhood off Cascade Rd. This home boasts of a 2 story foyer & family room with a formal dining room, open kitchen with gleaming granite countertops, and a view to the family room, fresh interior paint. The home offers a large master bedroom on the main level with a sitting area. The Master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. The home also includes a split floor plan two secondary bedrooms with a full bathroom downstairs. And the fourth bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom and loft area. A lovely community near Greenbriar Mall and all other shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have any available units?
3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

