3158 Esplanade Circle Southwest

Luxurious tri-level open floor plan brick home on unfinished basement in a well established quiet neighborhood off Cascade Rd. This home boasts of a 2 story foyer & family room with a formal dining room, open kitchen with gleaming granite countertops, and a view to the family room, fresh interior paint. The home offers a large master bedroom on the main level with a sitting area. The Master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. The home also includes a split floor plan two secondary bedrooms with a full bathroom downstairs. And the fourth bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom and loft area. A lovely community near Greenbriar Mall and all other shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.